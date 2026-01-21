Prince of Wales to visit Saudi Arabia in first official trip to country
The Prince of Wales will visit Saudi Arabia next month at the request of the UK Government.
William's visit comes as the countries "celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties", Kensington Palace said.
The trip between February 9-11 will be the Prince of Wales's first official visit to the country.
Kensington Palace said it comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations, in 2027.
The UK Government has previously raised concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights record and in 2020 sanctioned 20 Saudi nationals involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
When the Prime Minister first met crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2024, Sir Keir Starmer was accused of putting efforts to kickstart economic growth above human rights concerns.
The country has also faced criticism and accusations of "sportswashing" - investing in sporting events such as the World Cup, which it will host in 2034, to distract from alleged wrongdoing and present a favourable image.
Sir Keir's Government has strengthened its relationship, with recent Saudi visits by the Chancellor and the Foreign Secretary.
William's tour to the country will be his first official overseas visit of 2026 and his first to the Middle East since his 2023 trip to Kuwait to pay his condolences following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, its former ruling emir.
Most recently, the future king made a five-day visit to Brazil in November to stage his Earthshot Prize.
During a 2022 visit to the United Arab Emirates, the then-Duke of Cambridge voiced his concerns about the climate change, warning that "change is not happening fast enough or at the scale we need" in a speech at the Dubai Expo 2020.
The Prince of Wales has also visited Oman.