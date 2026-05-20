The Prince of Wales has wished Aston Villa luck ahead of their Europa League final on Wednesday evening.

William, patron of the Football Association, is a passionate Villa supporter and has followed the Midlands club since he was a schoolboy.

He is expected to travel to Istanbul for the game against Freiburg, Villa’s first major European final since 1982.

Kensington Palace released the Prince of Wales’ message for the team ahead of the final: “Come on Villa! Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV! W”.

The prince was seen punching the air in delight as the Birmingham-based side beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park in the semi-final earlier this month.

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