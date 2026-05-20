Prince William joins fans in Istanbul as he wishes Aston Villa luck before Europa League final
William joined the players in the dressing room for post-match celebrations after Villa beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final
The Prince of Wales has wished Aston Villa luck ahead of their Europa League final on Wednesday evening.
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William, patron of the Football Association, is a passionate Villa supporter and has followed the Midlands club since he was a schoolboy.
He is expected to travel to Istanbul for the game against Freiburg, Villa’s first major European final since 1982.
Kensington Palace released the Prince of Wales’ message for the team ahead of the final: “Come on Villa! Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV! W”.
The prince was seen punching the air in delight as the Birmingham-based side beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park in the semi-final earlier this month.
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Come on Villa! Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV! W https://t.co/sPmAa8g7MX— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2026
Following the game, Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed that William had joined the players in the dressing room for the post-match celebrations.
He was born less than a month after Villa’s most famous continental success, when they beat Bayern Munich to lift the European Cup in May 1982.
Last week, football commentator Clive Tyldesley told the Press Association there is “nothing manufactured” about William’s passion for Villa, after meeting him at an investiture ceremony.
He described it as a “genuine link” between the royal family and the national sport.
Tyldesley said: “There’s nothing manufactured about his love for his football team.“He is not a supporter of the most famous club in the country.
“He’s a supporter of a team that’s had its highs and lows, and is just about to enjoy, hopefully, a wonderful high next week.”
The Europa League final between Freiburg and Aston Villa will kick-off at 8pm, with William among the many travelling Villans watching on from the stands.