William has spoken for the first time about his secret drive to improve inclusivity for women in the forces

Prince William attends the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prince of Wales has revealed he has been working to make sure women in the military feel safe, respected and valued – but warned standards are not yet being met.

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William, the future head of the Armed Forces, has spoken for the first time about his secret drive to improve inclusivity for women in the defence forces. Behind the scenes over the past year, the heir to the throne has been on a fact-finding mission, carrying out private and public meetings with servicewomen of all ranks from the Royal Navy, RAF and Army as a priority, to learn first-hand about their experiences. William has heard how they faced inappropriate comments, rumours being spread if they turned down advances and intoxicated harassment in barracks, and he was told by one junior female about “women being used as commodities”. Read more: Victims ‘forced to relocate’ out of fear of early release prisoners, as Manchester police chief says more than a fifth have reoffended one month on Read more: Harry and Meghan arrive at online child safety event in Brussels - but she's 'not strong enough' to deliver speech

Prince of Wales during The 2026 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty

As a result, the prince has held meetings with senior leaders across the defence sector to discuss what is being done to address the concerns, and he is now exploring a longer-term initiative on the issue. He personally commissioned an article on the challenges facing women in the forces in his role as guest editor for a special edition of Country Life magazine, which is being published on Wednesday, and is said to be deeply committed to improving the experiences of women serving across the Armed Forces. In the piece, William, who trained at Sandhurst and later became an RAF search and rescue pilot, said: “We need to ensure our military culture is more inclusive of women.

Prince William lays a wreath during The 2026 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

“I want to play my part in making the military feel like the welcoming, open and professional place I enjoyed and make it feel like that for everyone. “At the moment, I don’t feel that we meet those standards and, as a former serving officer, I really mind it when those who wear the uniform now don’t feel safe, respected or valued.” The article described the meetings the prince conducted with servicewomen over the past year. “Servicewomen have told him about inappropriate comments, rumours being spread about those who turn down advances, late-night intoxicated harassment in barracks and, most worryingly, from one junior female, about women being used as commodities,” it said.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire