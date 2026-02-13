The Earthshot prize is being examined over Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s donations of at least £1 million

Prince William with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in February 2022. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Prince William's Earthshot Prize has been reported to the Charity Commission over one of its founding partners’ alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Anti-monarchy group Republic lodged the complaint after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was named in the Epstein files as the individual the child sex offender emailed, saying he “loved the torture video”. Sulayem has since been dropped as the Emirati chairman and chief executive of DP World, a logistics business. The multibillion-dollar company based in Dubai donated at least £1 million to the charity, which awards £1 million to climate solutions. On Friday, it announced the appointment of Essa Kazim as new Chairman of the Board and Yuvraj Narayan as new Group Chief Executive Officer. In a statement, DP World said the leadership change was part of efforts to “strengthen governance and institutional leadership”. READ MORE: Doctor present at Epstein’s post-mortem claims paedophile’s death was ‘most likely caused by strangulation’ READ MORE: Prince William challenged over Andrew during Saudi Arabia visit

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem during The Earthshot Prize . Picture: Getty