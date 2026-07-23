The Princess Royal has visited Co Fermanagh to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Air Training Corps.

She also planted an Irish yew tree during a visit to the Castle Archdale Museum and heard music played by the Ballyreagh Silver Band.

The princess paid her respects at the Commonwealth war graves at St Tighernach’s Church of Ireland and Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, where 86 airmen who died in the Second World War are laid to rest.

Anne met air cadets from across Northern Ireland on her engagement in the region on Thursday.

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Accompanied by RAF representatives and cadets, Anne met young people from the RAF Air Cadets and was told about the lives and service of those commemorated at the sites.

At Castle Archdale, the former Royal Air Force flying boat station on Lower Lough Erne, she met relatives of former Women’s Auxiliary Air Force personnel who served there and heard about the station’s wartime contribution to maritime patrol and anti-submarine operations.

She also viewed exhibits showcasing the RAF’s current capabilities and observed a flypast by a Royal Air Force Poseidon aircraft from No. 201 Squadron.

Wing Commander Chris Hodges, the OC of the RAF Cadets in Northern Ireland, said it was a “great privilege” to have Anne there on the anniversary.

“We are particularly pleased with the progress our new unit in Enniskillen has made in the last 18 months,” he said.

“Thank you to the good people of Co Fermanagh for their ongoing support”

Air Officer Northern Ireland, Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, said: “I am delighted that the Air Cadet Organisation in Northern Ireland are celebrating the 85th anniversary of the Air Training Corps in Fermanagh.

“RAF Air Cadets have played an important role over their history both in terms of their contribution to the RAF, but also promoting the RAF’s values and developing young people to become good citizens.

“It is also fitting recognition of our adult volunteers without whom the Air Cadet Organisation would not exist.

“It is appropriate that we are able to celebrate this today, in both Irvinestown and Castle Archdale, recognising its history, achievements and continued contribution to young people, the Royal Air Force and communities in Northern Ireland.”