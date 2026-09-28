Sir Kevin will visit all 12 English Super league grounds as part of his fundraising challenge

The Princess Royal, Patron of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association speaks to Sir Kevin Sinfield on day two of his 7 in 7: The Grand Finale 2026 Challenge at the University of York Athletics Track. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

Sir Kevin Sinfield shared a joke with the Princess Royal on the latest leg of his final challenge to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities at the University of York on Monday.

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Sinfield’s seventh ultra-running effort, which started at Hull KR’s Craven Park on Sunday, will see him visit all 12 English Super League grounds before finishing at Old Trafford ahead of the Grand Final. Arriving at the university’s sport centre, he was greeted by the Princess Royal, who laughed when one of Sinfield’s team suggested she may like to accompany them for a leg on a horse. Asked if he was enjoying the sunny weather, Sinfield replied: “If I’m being brutally honest, I’d love it to be bouncing down”, explaining his belief that it helps with fundraising if people watching on television think he is having a hard time.

Sir Kevin Sinfield and Lewis Moody at the University of York Athletics Track. Picture: Alamy