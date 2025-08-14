A new photograph of the Princess Royal has been released to mark her 75th birthday.

Anne, who celebrates her three-quarters-of-a-century milestone on Friday, is pictured with an amused smile as she stands near a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.

The King’s sister, often hailed as the hardest-working member of the royal family, has eschewed any major public commemorations for her big day, preferring to host a special forum for her charities in June instead.

She is said to be spending the day sailing around the Western Isles of Scotland with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and marking her birthday privately.

The official portrait, taken by celebrated photographer John Swannell last month, shows Anne wearing a clean-lined colour-blocked royal blue dress with a contrasting bright white high collar, matching cuffs and white buttoned central trim.

Anne, who is known for re-wearing her outfits even decades later, was pictured in the same dress at The King’s Foundation Awards at St James’s Palace in June.