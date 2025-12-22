Princess Beatrice is to avoid Christmas with her disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Getty

Princess Beatrice is to avoid Christmas with her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the fallout from his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The princess faced a dilemma after receiving invitations to join the King at Sandringham and celebrate with her exiled parents at Royal Lodge. Instead, the 37-year-old has opted for a skiing holiday abroad with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and friends, the Sun reported. Younger sister Princess Eugenie remains undecided, although she is likely to spend the festivities with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"An insider said: “With everything that’s gone, on he’s very much like the Grinch. It’s clear this year that festive cheer is in short supply," Sun source said. Royal Lodge reportedly lacks its usual sparkle this year with no wreaths on the gates or Christmas tree up. It will be the first time since he moved in 20 years ago that the King’s brother has failed to put up decorations. This year will be the ex-Yorks’ final Christmas at Royal Lodge after handing back their lease in October when the King stripped their titles. They were given a year to move out.

