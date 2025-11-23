The recently renovated 'granny annexe' at Princess Beatrice's £3.5 million Cotswolds estate may soon be home to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, following the termination of her residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Much speculation surrounds the 66-year-old's future living arrangements, with some reports saying the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be moving to Portugal.

The former cattle shed had been converted into accommodation by its previous owners before Beatrice and her husband, luxury property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, bought the property in 2021.

One local said "the granny annexe seems to be ready to move into now", with much of the stonework, gutters and woodwork recently renovated.

The property also has its own entrance, located separately from the one used for the six-bedroom main house where the Princess, her husband and their two daughters live.

Read more: Andrew should give 'relevant information' to US Epstein probe, Starmer suggests

Read more: Kate’s early years centre to fund research into tackling ‘technoference’