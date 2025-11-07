The news comes the day after her father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was summoned to Congress over Jeffrey Epstein links

Princess Beatrice lands new role at The Outward Bound Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Princess Beatrice has been appointed deputy patron of a charity amid the growing scandal surrounding her father.

The eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was officially handed the title on behalf of the Outward Bound Trust on Friday. The charity had been supported by Andrew for decades before his resignation as patron in 2019. Beatrice has officially become deputy patron while the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, is now its royal patron. It comes after the King officially stripped his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Read more: William refuses to be drawn on Andrew scandal and says he wants to surround himself 'with people who do good' Read more: Andrew quit fight over titles and Royal Lodge 'after Fergie abandoned him'

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor had been summoned to give evidence to Congress on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, members of the US Congress wrote to Andrew requesting he sit for a "transcribed interview" in connection with his "long-standing friendship" with Epstein. As daughters of the son of a Sovereign, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles in line with King George V's Letters Patent of 1917. The Outward Bound Trust, a charity helping children develop lifelong skills through adventure, said Beatrice had served as a trustee for six years, while Prince Edward is "continuing his late father's long-standing support", as Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, served as patron from 1953 to 2019. The Outward Bound Trust announcement coincided with an event at St James's Palace on Thursday, hosted by Edward. Martin Davidson, chief executive of Outward Bound, said: "With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we're embarking on a new chapter. "One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. "Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives."

The Duke of Edinburgh has been handed the role of the charity's royal patron. Picture: Alamy