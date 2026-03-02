Princess Beatrice and Eugenie 'blindsided' after being 'banned from Ascot' following Andrew's arrest
The move reportedly forms part of a broader effort to limit their involvement in public engagements
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been asked not to join the Royal Family at Ascot this year, a report claims.
According to reports, the move forms part of a broader effort to limit the sisters’ involvement in high-profile public engagements amid the controversy surrounding their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are said to have been informed that they will not take their seats in the Royal Box at the prestigious June racing fixture, nor participate in the traditional Royal Procession alongside senior members of the monarchy.
A source told the Mail on Sunday: "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year.
"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."
The development marks the latest setback for the House of York, following Andrew’s recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office at the Sandringham Estate on his 66th birthday.
The Mail also reported there is a growing rift between the sisters and the Prince William and Catherine, who are said to be keeping them at “arm’s length” until more details emerge.
Although Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were stripped of their royal titles by King Charles III last year, Beatrice and Eugenie retained their princess titles.
Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, followed by her two daughters Sienna and Athena Mapelli Mozzi, aged four and one.
Eugenie is 12th in line, followed by her sons August and Ernest Brooksbank, aged five and two.