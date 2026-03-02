Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been asked not to join the Royal Family at Ascot this year, a report claims.

According to reports, the move forms part of a broader effort to limit the sisters’ involvement in high-profile public engagements amid the controversy surrounding their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are said to have been informed that they will not take their seats in the Royal Box at the prestigious June racing fixture, nor participate in the traditional Royal Procession alongside senior members of the monarchy.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year.

"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

