The princess’s daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, was born several weeks premature on January 22

Princess Beatrice, Patron of Borne, during a visit to the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Princess Beatrice has said experiencing premature birth “can be incredibly lonely” as she joins calls for increased research and support into prematurity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beatrice, 37, the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former Duke of York and the King’s brother, is fronting a campaign for the premature birth research charity Borne, whose podcast she appeared on ahead of World Prematurity Day. The princess’s own daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, was born several weeks premature on January 22. “I think so often, especially as mums, we spend our lives, you know, feeling we have to be perfect to do this,” Beatrice told the special edition of The Borne Podcast published on Monday. “And sometimes, when you are faced with that moment of learning that your baby’s going to come a bit early, it can be incredibly lonely. “And even now, talking to some of the moms who know about my work with Borne, they feel this sense of, like, sort of life changing relief that can come with knowing that there is an organisation there that is supporting the research and supporting the questions, and asking some of these important questions.” Read more: Kate declares Autumn a time for ‘reflection and refinement’ in seasonal Palace video Read more: Princess Eugenie steps out for King’s Foundation mentoring event as father faces renewed scrutiny

Beatrice was due to give birth to her daughter in early spring, and in December received medical advice not to travel long distances. She joined the royal family at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day after changing her travel plans from spending the festive period overseas, with doctors said to have warned that a premature arrival was a possibility. Last week, Beatrice, who is patron of Borne, visited the charity’s research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London as part of the Every Week Counts campaign, also championed by Professor Mark Johnson and Borne ambassador Laura Tobin.

Princess Beatrice, Patron of Borne, with television presenter, meteorologist and new Borne Ambassador, Laura Tobin (right). Picture: Alamy

Princess Beatrice, Patron of Borne, with television presenter, meteorologist and new Borne Ambassador, Laura Tobin (left), during a visit to the Borne research laboratories. Picture: Alamy