The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photograph of Princess Charlotte in celebration of her 11th birthday.

Kensington Palace released the photo of the prince which was snapped during the family's Easter break in Cornwall last month.

A smiling Charlotte appears relaxed and happy as she poses for the photograph, dressed in jeans and a striped jumper.

The post was captioned: "Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" The caption was followed by a cake emoji.

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