Kensington Palace releases new portrait of Princess Charlotte to mark her 11th birthday
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photograph of Princess Charlotte in celebration of her 11th birthday.
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Kensington Palace released the photo of the prince which was snapped during the family's Easter break in Cornwall last month.
A smiling Charlotte appears relaxed and happy as she poses for the photograph, dressed in jeans and a striped jumper.
The post was captioned: "Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" The caption was followed by a cake emoji.
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Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/m17GbmDoAh— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2026
The image was taken by Matt Porteous, a favoured photographer used by the Prince and Princess of Wales', who is often used by the royals to mark occasions.
Charlotte's birthday message is the third portrait from the Easter trip to be released in the last fortnight after the Prince and Princess of Wales' anniversary, and Prince Louis' eighth birthday on April 23.
William and Kate were pictured along with their three children, relaxing barefoot during Easter.
Their black cocker spaniel Orla makes an appearance next to William, as does their second dog, a brown spaniel named Otto, and which William and Kate kept from a litter of Orla’s puppies.
In December, Charlotte showewd off her piano skills as she joined her mother for a duet uring the opening sequence of the Princess’s Together at Christmas carol service.
he owes her middle names to Queen Elizabeth II and her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales – and is said by royal fans to bear a resemblance to both when they were younger.
She was last seen in public with her family during the Easter Sunday service.