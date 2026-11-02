Princess Diana thought Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's personality was 'not for her'
Former Duke of York was "noisy and loud" and could watch cartoons on television "all day"
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Princess Diana had few kind words to say about her one-time brother-in-law Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who she said had a personality that "was not for her," according to a biography.
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Diana has come back into the public eye nearly 30 years after her 1997 death with her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, releasing Swan Song: Diana, My Sister in September.
Earl Spencer wrote that the now King Charles had subjected him to a “stream of anger” after the death of his first wife when he objected to Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind her coffin at her funeral.
He added that the then Prince of Wales had sounded "giddily elated like a lottery winner" at her death, with the Palace responding that "grief can colour memory".
However, in a previous book, it was the alleged thoughts of Diana that were given prominence - especially in her reported opinion of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
What did Princess Diana think of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?
According to Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a biography of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by Andrew Lownie, Princess Diana did not have a high opinion of the former Duke of York.
"He was very, very noisy and loud," she had said about Andrew, according to extracts of Entitled that have been reprinted in the media.
"It occurred to me that there was something troubling him," she reportedly said, adding: "[His character] was not for me... He was not a doer."
Diana's reported observations of her former brother-in-law stretched to thinking that he could watch cartoons and videos "all day," which backs up contemporary comments from insiders that he is a "couch potato".
As Princess of Wales, Diana was seen to spend time with Andrew. The pair were photographed next to each other on parades, at polo matches, and ahead of the birth of Princess Eugenie, Andrew's second daughter.
Neither Andrew nor the Palace has responded to Lownie's book.
Read also: Why is the Royal Family known as 'The Firm'?
Andrew has fallen from grace since a 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis, where he did not apologise for his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was removed from front-end royal duties.
After his name was further sullied with the release of the Epstein Files, he has been stripped of all of his royal titles and left his Royal Lodge home for a smaller abode on the Sandringham Estate.
He was arrested in February, on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, but he has since been released.
The former Duke of York took legal action against the police over the lawfulness of search warrants issued by a judge at the Old Bailey allowing officers to raid his residences.