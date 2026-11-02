Former Duke of York was "noisy and loud" and could watch cartoons on television "all day"

Princess Diana with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor at the birth of Princess Eugenie in 1990. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Princess Diana had few kind words to say about her one-time brother-in-law Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who she said had a personality that "was not for her," according to a biography.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Diana has come back into the public eye nearly 30 years after her 1997 death with her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, releasing Swan Song: Diana, My Sister in September. Earl Spencer wrote that the now King Charles had subjected him to a “stream of anger” after the death of his first wife when he objected to Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind her coffin at her funeral. He added that the then Prince of Wales had sounded "giddily elated like a lottery winner" at her death, with the Palace responding that "grief can colour memory". However, in a previous book, it was the alleged thoughts of Diana that were given prominence - especially in her reported opinion of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Diana watching polo in 1981 between her future husband Charles (right) and Andrew. Picture: Princess Diana Archive/Getty

What did Princess Diana think of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? According to Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a biography of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by Andrew Lownie, Princess Diana did not have a high opinion of the former Duke of York. "He was very, very noisy and loud," she had said about Andrew, according to extracts of Entitled that have been reprinted in the media. "It occurred to me that there was something troubling him," she reportedly said, adding: "[His character] was not for me... He was not a doer." Diana's reported observations of her former brother-in-law stretched to thinking that he could watch cartoons and videos "all day," which backs up contemporary comments from insiders that he is a "couch potato". As Princess of Wales, Diana was seen to spend time with Andrew. The pair were photographed next to each other on parades, at polo matches, and ahead of the birth of Princess Eugenie, Andrew's second daughter. Neither Andrew nor the Palace has responded to Lownie's book. Read also: Why is the Royal Family known as 'The Firm'?

Princess Diana and Prince Andrew in 1985 at a wedding. Picture: Princess Diana Archive/Getty