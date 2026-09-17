Explosive claims from a new memoir by the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales have prompted an unprecedented response from the King ahead of an important day of Royal events.

The King issued an extraordinary statement in response to Earl Spencer's claims about a row he had with then Prince Charles in the days after Diana's death.

Earl Spencer claimed the King told him: "rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough" in an explosive memoir.

However King Charles's aides issued a response that grief can "cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory".

His response echoes Queen Elizabeth's famous response to claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2021, when she said that "recollections may vary".

A palace spokesman said: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

The Palace did not issue a statement after the publication of Prince Harry's controversial book Spare - highlighting just how strongly the King feels about Earl Spencer's claims.

Former royal correspondent Peter Hunt said Charles would be 'clearly absolutely incandescent' over the allegations he said Diana would be quickly forgotten.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described Earl Spencer's allegations as 'destructive' and 'driven by hatred'.

On Thursday, senior royals are set to be seen in public carrying out official engagements after the palace took the rare step of responding to the allegations in the upcoming book.

Charles will address bosses from some of the world’s leading AI developers – Nvidia, Anthropic and OpenAI – about the future of artificial intelligence.

Read More: 'Grief can colour memory': King hits back at Earl Spencer allegation that he said 'we'll forget' Diana after princess's death

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