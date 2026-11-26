The Diana Award, set up in tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, has been placed into administration, the charity has announced.

The charity said in an announcement on its website that independent advice made clear that it can no longer continue to meet its obligations.

The statement said: “Twenty-seven years ago, the Diana Awards were created to honour Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people had the power to change their community, their country and the world.

“We are proud to have shone a spotlight on a generation of young people. Over 50,000 young people have received the prestigious Diana Award and the charity has worked with thousands more through programmes to power the impact created by these inspirational young leaders on the lives of those around them.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce The Diana Award charity has been placed into administration, after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it. Their achievements matter, and nothing about today’s decision changes that.

“The Directors of the Company have appointed Nick Parsk of Oury Clark Chartered Accountants as Joint Administrator of the Company.”

The Prince of Wales expressed his sadness at the news the Diana Award had gone into administration and thanked “everyone whose dedication and hard work helped” encourage thousands of young people “over so many years”.

William said in a statement: “The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better.

“I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years. W”