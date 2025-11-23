Paul Costelloe, the Irish fashion designer and former personal designer to Princess Diana, has died in London aged 80.

In a statement issued by his family on Saturday, they said they were "deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul Costelloe following a short illness".

They added: "He was surrounded by his wife and seven children and passed peacefully in London."

His family asked for privacy at this time.

Mr Costelloe was born and raised in Dublin, where his father ran a successful company making raincoats.

He studied at the Grafton Academy of Fashion Design before moving to Paris, where he took a course at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris.

Read more: 'It was so graphic': Son of Kirsty MacColl speaks out 25 years after fatal speedboat accident

Read more: TikTok boss defends AI content moderation, putting 400 UK jobs at risk