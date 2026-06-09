A handwritten thank you letter from Diana, Princess of Wales to British actor Terence Stamp, who starred in the original Superman films, is to go up for auction later in June.

Noting “the risotto was perfect”, Diana adds: “Not many people would take the time and trouble to delve into such a complex situation… Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety I hasten to add! Lots of love Terence and a huge thank you, from Diana x.”

In the letter dated October 17 1991 Diana thanks Stamp for lunch and the conversation they shared, during which she appears to have confided in her use of antidepressant medication.

The letter is part of a personal collection of items belonging to the late Academy Award-nominated actor, and will go under the hammer at Bonhams alongside other personal correspondence, scripts, costumes, photographs, furniture and fashion pieces.

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The letter is expected to fetch between £1,500 and £2,000.

Also up for auction is a collection of scripts dated 1977-78 for Superman and Superman II, in which Stamp played Kryptonian villain General Zod.

The books, embossed with TSI and TSII in gold on the cover, are expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

The collection also includes a grey Prince of Wales check suit worn by Stamp for his role as Sir Larry Wildman in the 1987 film Wall Street, estimated at between £3,000 and £5,000.

Another of Stamp’s suits which is to go under the hammer is one he wore in the 2021 film Last Night In Soho – the final movie Stamp featured in.

The suit, which is estimated to fetch between £800 and £1,000, comes with a personal note from director Edgar Wright.

A large collection of original Polaroid photographs detailing the working make-up of character Bernadette Bassenger during the filming of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert is also up for sale.

Stamp’s performance as transgender woman Bassenger in the 1994 film was nominated for a Bafta.

The Terence Stamp collection will go under the hammer at Bonhams from June 15 to June 25.

“Terence Stamp was not only an incredible actor whose long and varied career gave us many celebrated performances, he was also a defining figure of London in the swinging Sixties, emblematic of a certain style and charm,” Claire Tole-Moir, head of popular culture at Bonhams, said.

“From Stepney to Mayfair, Stamp was a true Londoner.

“From the photographs of Terry O’Neill, Terence Donovan and David Bailey to his relationships with Jean Shrimpton and Julie Christie, and friendship with Princess Diana, this sale showcases the many sides of Terence Stamp, from costumes and scripts to his own furniture and fashion pieces, personal letters and era-defining photographs.”

Born in the East End of London in 1938, Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s after he won a drama school scholarship.

He made his film debut in Peter Ustinov’s 1962 film adaptation of Herman Melville’s Billy Budd, and his portrayal of the title character brought an Oscar nomination.

Known for his stylish clothes, Stamp famously dated actress Julie Christie, whom he performed alongside in the 1967 film Far From The Madding Crowd and was also in a relationship with the model Jean Shrimpton.

But after missing out on the role of James Bond, he fell out of the limelight for a while.

It was not until 1978 that he got his most famous role as General Zod and appeared in Superman’s 1980 sequel as the same character.

Stamp was also widely praised for his lead in director Steven Soderbergh’s 1999 crime drama The Limey.

His film career spanning six decades ended with Wright’s 2021 psychological thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Stamp died on August 18 last year at the age of 87.