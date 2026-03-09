The charity has thanked the princess for her support over the years

Princess Eugenie is stepping down from her role at an anti-slavery charity. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of an anti-slavery charity, amid the fallout from her father's involvement in the Epstein scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The princess’s profile has been removed from Anti-Slavery International’s website, which previously hailed her work “across the board with leaders in the fight against modern slavery”. The charity said in a statement: “After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. "We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. "We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.” No official reason was given for her departure, however it follows the release of Epstein files which frequently mentions Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles over his links to the convicted sex offender last October. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘received massage’ from woman abused by Jeffrey Epstein Read more: Prison guard who last saw Jeffrey Epstein searched his name online minutes before his death and made ‘suspicious’ cash deposits

Sofia Blunt, Ed Sheeran and Princess Eugenie of York at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala in 2023. Picture: Getty

Other patrons of the charity include Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Julie Etchingham and Baroness Helena Kennedy. Eugenie, 35, is co-founder of another charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she founded in 2017 alongside her friend Julia de Boinville. However, in the financial year ending April 2025, it was found that the charity spent more than twice as much on salaries (£191,537) as charitable programmes (£97,206). The Charity Commission has confirmed it is assessing concerns over expenditure to determine if it has a role. Anti-Slavery International was founded in 1839 by Thomas Clarkson, one of the original English abolitionists. Its website states: "We began fighting to eliminate the slave trade, and today we’re still fighting to end all forms of slavery and slavery-like practices around the world." Their inaugural Winter Gala in 2023 raised more than £1 million and saw guests like Ed Sheeran, Zara Tindall and James Blunt in attendance.

Andrew and Eugenie at King Charles III coronation in May 2023. Picture: Getty