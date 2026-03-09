Princess Eugenie steps down from anti-slavery charity amid Epstein files fallout
The charity has thanked the princess for her support over the years
Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of an anti-slavery charity, amid the fallout from her father's involvement in the Epstein scandal.
The princess’s profile has been removed from Anti-Slavery International’s website, which previously hailed her work “across the board with leaders in the fight against modern slavery”.
The charity said in a statement: “After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end.
"We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International.
"We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.”
No official reason was given for her departure, however it follows the release of Epstein files which frequently mentions Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles over his links to the convicted sex offender last October.
Other patrons of the charity include Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Julie Etchingham and Baroness Helena Kennedy.
Eugenie, 35, is co-founder of another charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she founded in 2017 alongside her friend Julia de Boinville.
However, in the financial year ending April 2025, it was found that the charity spent more than twice as much on salaries (£191,537) as charitable programmes (£97,206).
The Charity Commission has confirmed it is assessing concerns over expenditure to determine if it has a role.
Anti-Slavery International was founded in 1839 by Thomas Clarkson, one of the original English abolitionists.
Its website states: "We began fighting to eliminate the slave trade, and today we’re still fighting to end all forms of slavery and slavery-like practices around the world."
Their inaugural Winter Gala in 2023 raised more than £1 million and saw guests like Ed Sheeran, Zara Tindall and James Blunt in attendance.
The decision marks the latest blow for the House of York, following Andrew’s recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office at the Sandringham Estate on his 66th birthday.
It comes as a woman who was abused by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein told the FBI how she massaged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before he gave her a massage back.
It was revealed in an FBI document, released as part of the US Department of Justice’s document dump related to Epstein, that the woman went to Epstein’s home in New York and Andrew was in the kitchen.
The woman, who grew up in Brazil, told the FBI that she was “quite shocked to see him”.The woman, whose name has been redacted in the document dated December 2020, told the FBI how Epstein “pushed her against the wall trying to take her top off” in another room after the massages, in which everyone was fully-clothed.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to deny any wrongdoing.