Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child Adelaide in August

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Princess Eugenie shared a new video of her two-month-old daughter Adelaide as she marked her eighth wedding anniversary.

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Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, on August 3 in Lisbon. The princess shared the video of Jack holding the newborn in his arms and rubbing her head as he rocked her from side to side. She captioned the Instagram video: “Happy 8 years married my love. What you can’t hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way… so thoughtful, caring, and best Dada there is to our 3. Couldn’t have wished for a better partner”. Adelaide is a younger sibling to the couple’s two sons August, five, and Ernest, three, known as Augie and Ernie. Read more: Andrew locked in standoff with police as investigators bid to keep evidence seized during unlawful raid Read more: Moment Prince William turns The Mall into makeshift cricket pitch alongside some of the sport's most famous names

Eugenie revealed that her daughter’s name was a tribute to “three people we love and admire past and present”, including Adelaide’s late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and to reflect both English and Portuguese history – “two places we love and call home.” Adelaide’s birth was a rare occasion where a member of the British royal family has been born overseas, with Eugenie and her husband having a home and other connections in Portugal. Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and is currently 12th in line to the British throne. The disgraced 66-year-old is still eighth in line to the throne, as it would require every nation in the King's Commonwealth Realm to ask for him to be stripped of this.

Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and is currently 12th in line to the British throne. (File photo from 2018). Picture: PA Images/Alamy