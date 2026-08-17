Princess Eugenie has announced that she has named her baby daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank.

The princess announced the birth of her third child and first daughter with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month.

Eugenie, writing on Instagram about her third child, said: “Two weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we’ve had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.

“We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank.

“Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her great-grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home.

“Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.”