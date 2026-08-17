Princess Eugenie reveals baby daughter's name - and the reason behind her very special choice
The princess announced the birth of her third child and first daughter with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, earlier this month.
Princess Eugenie has announced that she has named her baby daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank.
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The princess announced the birth of her third child and first daughter with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month.
Eugenie, writing on Instagram about her third child, said: “Two weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we’ve had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.
“We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank.
“Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her great-grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home.
“Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.”
🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2026
The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Their Majesties The King… pic.twitter.com/6CvFVzX43h
Adelaide is the fifth grandchild of the former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. She is now 15th in the order of succession.
The disgraced 66-year-old is still eighth in line to the throne, as it would require every nation in the King's Commonwealth Realm to ask for him to be stripped of this.
Andrew has given up all of his duties and titles, including his birthright as a prince, due to the scandal around his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Although he has denied any wrongdoing, Andrew was arrested on his birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He has effectively retired from public life and has moved out of the Royal Lodge in Berkshire into the much smaller Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.