Adelaide’s birth was a rare occasion when a member of the British royal family was born overseas.

Adelaide with her two older brothers. Picture: Princess Eugenie

By Ella Bennett

Princess Eugenie has shared some sweet snaps of her newborn baby Adelaide to mark four weeks since she was born.

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The latest addition to the royal family was born on August 3 in Lisbon, Portugal, weighing 6lb 9oz. Eugenie revealed on Instagram that her third child was named Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank in tribute to “three people we love and admire past and present”, including Adelaide’s late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and to reflect both English and Portuguese history – “two places we love and call home”. Eugenie shared some personal family pictures to her Instagram story, including two of baby Adelaide being cuddled by her two older brothers, August, five, and Ernest, three, known as Augie and Ernie. A caption on one of the images read: "Happy days with my babies". Read more: Princess Eugenie reveals baby daughter's name - and the reason behind her very special choice Read more: TV insiders bat away claims that Harry and Meghan's return to UK driven by Duchess's acting career

Princess Eugenie shared the images on Instagram. Picture: Princess Eugenie