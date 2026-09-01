Princess Eugenie shares sweet pictures of new baby Adelaide
Adelaide’s birth was a rare occasion when a member of the British royal family was born overseas.
Princess Eugenie has shared some sweet snaps of her newborn baby Adelaide to mark four weeks since she was born.
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The latest addition to the royal family was born on August 3 in Lisbon, Portugal, weighing 6lb 9oz.
Eugenie revealed on Instagram that her third child was named Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank in tribute to “three people we love and admire past and present”, including Adelaide’s late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and to reflect both English and Portuguese history – “two places we love and call home”.
Eugenie shared some personal family pictures to her Instagram story, including two of baby Adelaide being cuddled by her two older brothers, August, five, and Ernest, three, known as Augie and Ernie.
A caption on one of the images read: "Happy days with my babies".
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Adelaide’s birth was a rare occasion when a member of the British royal family was born overseas, with Eugenie and her husband having a home and other connections in Portugal.
The name Adelaide is understood to have been inspired by Queen Adelaide (1792-1849), who was married to King William IV, as well as Santa Maria Adelaide of Portugal.
Adelaide is German in origin and means noble.
Annina was inspired by a personal connection to Eugenie and Jack, which has not been revealed.
The royal baby is the fifth grandchild of the former Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, after the birth of Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi in January last year.
Adelaide, who is not an HRH, is 15th in line to the throne, with her great-uncle the Duke of Edinburgh moving down to 16th place.
She is also the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen, and the third to be born since the monarch died in 2022.