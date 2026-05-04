The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 15th in line to the throne, with their great uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2025. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are “very pleased” to be expecting their third child to be born this summer, Buckingham Palace said.

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The King is “delighted” with the news, while the couple’s sons August, five, and Ernest, two, are “very excited” to welcome a younger sister or brother to the family, the palace said on Monday. In a photograph shared on Instagram by Eugenie, 36, Ernest, wearing a Chelsea football kit, and August, wearing a long-sleeved grey t-shirt, can be seen holding a picture of a baby scan. The princess posted: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!” followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. Read more: Zelenskyy thanks King for ‘strong words’ on Ukraine in US Read more: Epstein's ranch staff probed over Andrew's visits to paedophile's sprawling New Mexico property

“August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. “His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.” The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 15th in line to the throne, with their great uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place. He or she will also be the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her death in 2022. The new arrival will be the fifth grandchild of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following the birth of Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi in January last year. The announcement from Buckingham Palace, which posted the news on its social media, will be seen as a show of support for Eugenie despite the troubles surrounding her father.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: MEGA/GC Images