Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby daughter on Monday evening, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The niece of King Charles gave birth at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces, with both mother and baby said to be doing well.

The birth is a rare occasion where a member of the royal family has been born overseas, with Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank having a home and other connections in Portugal.

Buckingham Palace said: “Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news.

The baby is a younger sister to the royal couple’s sons, August and Ernest.

The pair are understood to be taking time to decide on a name.

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