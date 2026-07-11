The Princess of Wales was all smiles on her return to Wimbledon in a bright ensemble.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Wimbledon for the Ladies Final. Picture: PA

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Princess Kate arrived at Wimbledon on Saturdat afternoon to watch the ladies' singles final on Centre Court, where she will also present the winner's trophy as patron of the All England Club.

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Kate is wearing a bright strawberry-red belted top paired with a pleated midi skirt as she attends her second visit to this year's Championships. She is joined in the Royal Box by her mother, Carole Middleton, while her younger brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, are also among those attending. The Princess watched the final alongside the Czech-American former tennis player and nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova. Around 15,000 spectators are in attendance for the Ladies Final between Czech stars Karolína Muchová and Linda Nosková. The pair have faced each other once before and were doubles partners at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Read more: Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2026 Read more: Princess Kate discussed 'challenges of parenting' with tennis stars Sir Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong at Wimbledon

Kate watched Czech players Karolína Muchová and Linda Noskova on Centre Court on Saturday afternoon. Picture: PA

Kate met Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski, who will play in the ladies’ doubles final on Sunday on Saturday afternoon. Kate described Dabrowski as "inspirational” for recieving cancer treatment alongside playing tennis. Dabrowski, 34, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, said: I" didn’t expect to be emotional, but yeah, very strange feeling."

Princess Kate spoke with Ladies Doubles Finalists Gabriela Dabrowski (centre) and Luisa Stefani (right). Picture: PA

Before the match got underway, Kate also met members of Wimbledon staff, including 18-year-old court services team member Jenna Fontanilla from Sutton, south London. Describing the Princess, Ms Fontanilla said: "She's so genuine. It felt so easy. I thought I was going to be really nervous, but she made it so easy. The conversation was very natural." During their conversation, the Princess revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has been asking about becoming a ball boy. Ms Fontanilla said: "She told me about how Louis was asking her about how to become a ball boy."

The Princess of Wales revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has been asking about becoming a ball boy when speakinf to team member Jenna Fontanilla (right). Picture: PA