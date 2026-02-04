The Princess marked World Cancer Day with the tribute, which was shared by Kensington Palace on X

Kate met with cancer patients. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales has issued a heartfelt message to mark World Cancer Day where she described her own health journey as having "moments of fear and exhaustion."

During the touching video, Princess Kate can be seen talking to cancer patients during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she underwent her own treatment in 2024. She is also filmed meeting with nurses on the ward and shaking hands with relatives of patients. Kate described going through times of "strength, kindness, and profound connection" during her treatment and told those going through the disease: "Please know you are not alone."

A message from The Princess of Wales on World Cancer Day #WorldCancerDay pic.twitter.com/JIYXUffD5e — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2026

Speaking over the clip, which was shared by Kensington Palace on X, she said: "On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery. "Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. "As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear. "There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection. "Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope. Please know you are not alone."

Kate told other cancer patients they are not alone. Picture: Kensington Palace

The Princess announced she was in remission last January. Details of the type of cancer and its stage were kept private. Sharing a health update in September 2024, she said the past nine months had been "incredibly tough" for the family, adding that the cancer journey is "complex, scary and unpredictable." The message comes in the same week the Government announced its ten-year National Cancer Plan, which aims to ensure 75 per cent of patients diagnosed from 2035 onwards will be cancer-free, or living well, five years after their diagnosis. The document will also pledge that the NHS will meet all its cancer waiting time targets by 2029, the expected date of the next general election.

The Princess of Wales carrying out a public appearance during a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan this week. Picture: Alamy