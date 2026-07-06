The Princess of Wales met parents, children and staff on a visit to a medical institution where she learnt about plans to transform it into London’s most comprehensive and integrated children’s hospital.

The future Queen is the hospital’s patron and has visited a number of times over the years to get updates about its progress and last made a trip in 2023 to open its children’s day centre.

Kate was welcomed to Evelina London Children’s Hospital by its chief executive Gubby Ayida as she began a tour meeting patients and families who have already benefited from changes.

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Evelina London is expanding its services to meet increasing demand and plans are under way for a new hospital building next to the existing site, expected to open in the early 2030s.

A key part of Evelina’s expansion is their ongoing work with cancer specialist hospital The Royal Marsden, along with the major teaching institution St George’s Hospital, to move specialist cancer and blood and marrow transplant services for children in south London and South East England into the future Children’s Cancer Principal Treatment Centre, housed in Evelina’s new building.

This move will ensure that children with cancer will be able to access more of the specialist services they may need in one place, including intensive care and key cancer surgery.