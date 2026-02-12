Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in Croydon, England, to mark Children's Mental Health Week. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales told children "kindness is key" as she joined them for an art lesson marking Children's Mental Health Week.

Kate visited Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, on Thursday where she admired the school's early years facilities and met pupils, staff and parents. During the visit, the princess, who wore a brown blazer and trousers with a light blue shirt, joined a group of children aged nine to 11 in the south London school's art studio.

Kate is patron of Place2Be, a UK children's mental health charity. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Princess Kate’s ‘Catherine’s Rose’ blooms at prison mother and baby unit a year after Royal visit Read More: Princess Kate tells cancer patients 'you're not alone' as she opens up about 'fear and exhaustion' during her battle Sitting at the head of a table laden with craft supplies, Kate admired the children's work as they used coloured pencils, glue and pipe cleaners to create "belonging maps" with the aim of prompting them to think about the people, places and experiences that help them feel secure and connected. "Kindness is key, that's a very important message, isn't it?" she said to one boy as she pointed to his work. In the art session, Kate praised another boy's drawing of a plane, saying he was "very talented" and shared her love of tennis with another girl. Speaking to one girl in an outdoor play area, the princess said her favourite colour was green, adding: "It reminds me of nature and being outside." The school is home to a therapy room run by children's mental health charity Place2Be, of which Kate is a royal patron. The charity founded the annual Children's Mental Health Week, which this year has the theme This is My Place - encouraging youngsters to explore where they feel they belong and what helps them to feel safe and connected. In one room, the princess met the mother of a boy who had received one to one counselling support from the charity after his father died while he was in reception. His mother said that before the sessions, her son was withdrawn and "very quiet" but now "loves to talk" and recently performed in a school talent show. The woman added that her son does not play an instrument or sing, to which Kate laughed and joked: "But he likes being on the stage."

Kate spoke to a number of kids to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026. Picture: Alamy