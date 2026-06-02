The Princess of Wales is to join the King and Queen at a cancer charity reception on Tuesday evening.

Kensington Palace announced the princess’s addition to the royal line-up on Tuesday morning.

Kate, who revealed she was in remission at the start of last year, will appear alongside her father-in-law Charles, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, and Camilla at the royal gathering in honour of Cancer Research UK in London’s St James’s Palace.

Read More: Kate thanks Italian people for ‘a deeply moving and unforgettable time' as she wraps up two-day visit

Read More: Kate to return to international royal duties with first overseas trip since cancer battle

The event, hosted by the King as patron of Cancer Research UK, marks the organisation’s 125th anniversary year and will see the royals meet researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners involved in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she underwent chemotherapy, and she announced she was in remission 16 months ago in January 2025.

Last month, she returned to international travel by carrying out her first overseas royal visit since facing cancer, heading to Italy for a solo working trip as part of her early years work.

The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, was the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide has said, with Kate “taking it up a gear” in pursuit of her “global mission”.

The King, whose diary is as busy as ever despite still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, carried out a historic state visit to the US last month, charming Donald Trump and delivering a widely praised address to Congress.

Charles, Camilla and Kate will be shown immersive installations showcasing the work of the charity and visual representations of how technological innovation is transforming research into the disease.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also attend, with the duke being a joint president of the charity.