Kate said the challenge was "a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis" and to "give something back"

Kate completed the endurance event, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales, within 24 hours this weekend, starting on Saturday evening. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal

By Issy Clarke

The Princess of Wales has completed the Three Peaks challenge to raise money for the hospital which treated her for cancer and “explore life beyond diagnosis”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a moving statement posted on X, Kate revealed she took up the challenge "not simply as a physical endeavour" but to "give something back" and raise awareness of serious illness. Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024. She announced she was in remission in January 2025 and has been gradually returning to royal duties and international travel. She completed the endurance event, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales, within 24 hours this weekend, starting on Saturday evening. Kate carried out the challenge solo, supported on route by Mountain Rescue, and was greeted at the end by the Prince of Wales and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton. Read more: Digitalised world makes need for 'genuine human connection' greater than ever, says Kate Read more: Jeremy Clarkson opens up about lifestyle changes after cancer battle

Kate trekked for 23 miles. Picture: Getty

Kate trekked for 23 miles, with a total ascent of more than 10,000 feet, and a driving distance of 462 miles between locations, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon mountains. The princess, who was pictured smiling broadly at the summit of Ben Nevis on Saturday evening dressed in a cagoule, with a cap on and her hood up, and trekking poles on her back, wrote: “I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. “The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people. “Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare.”

The Princess recently visited Reggio Emilia, Italy to learn about the city's innovative approach to childhood education in her first international trip since being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

The princess, in the photograph at the misty summit, could be seen wearing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which belonged to William’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, during the challenge. Sharing her own experience of cancer, she spoke of how she personally understood that the illness can affect every aspect of someone’s life. The princess added: “Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. “What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts. “Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally.” She continued: "In the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. “It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain, or landscape you are walking through. “Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported. “Please know you are not alone.”