The Princess of Wales has welcomed England's Red Roses to Windsor Castle to celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph last autumn.

The royal followed the team's campaign in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union, watching from the stands when they defeated Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joining the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.

Kate hosted the winning women's rugby squad, with the World Cup trophy taking centre stage at the reception.

Read More: Kate reveals she is 'deeply grateful' to ‘discover what it means to be alive’ in deeply personal 44th birthday video

Read More: Kate makes surprise appearance with William in show of support for NHS staff amid winter flu crisis

In the final, the Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in front of a record 81,885 spectators who filled a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory following wins in 2014 and 1994.

Among the guests were captain Zoe Stratford, double Rugby World Cup winner Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell - who were all named as OBE recipients in the New Year Honours.

They were joined by vice-captain Megan Jones, standout back row Sadia Kabeya and Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne, all recognised with MBE awards.

The players arrived late after their coach broke down and their private tour of Windsor Castle, ahead of their reception with Kate, had to be cancelled.