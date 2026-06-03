Princess Kate refused to speak to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at gatherings, even before the disgraced royal was arrested, according to an insider.

American podcast host Maureen Callahan said that the former Duke of York “will be fully expunged” by the time Prince William is on the throne.

She found out from Andrew’s biographer Andrew Lownie that the Prince and Princess of Wales shirked King Charles’s younger brother for “quite a long time”.

The former prince, Andrew, was arrested on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office while at home in Sandringham and was later released.

He was questioned on suspicion of sharing sensitive information with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

Detectives are now investigating Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for possible sexual offences after a woman claimed that convicted paedophile Epstein sent her to the former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.

Andrew has been out of the public eye since allegations mounted about his friendship with Epstein, which culminated in his car crash interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019.

He has denied allegations by Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre that he slept with her three times, including once in an orgy on the disgraced financier's private island.

But while Andrew continues to deny wrongdoing, he has been stripped of all titles and patronages, and has moved out of his Royal Lodge into the smaller Wood Farm.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, refused to speak to her uncle in-law long before this all blew up, however, according to Ms Callahan.

She told The Royals Uncensored podcast: “Andrew Lownie said that for quite a long time before the Andrew story blew up, Catherine would refuse to speak with him at family gatherings; William wanted nothing to do with him.

“When there is a King William, I think Andrew will be fully expunged.”

Andrew reportedly now lives a simple life, alone, with his days mostly consisting of watching television and playing computer games.