The Prince of Wales and The Princess of Wales smile as they attend Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales made a triumphant return to Royal Ascot with her husband riding in the traditional carriage procession alongside the King and Queen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate made her first appearance at the famous Berkshire meet since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and undergoing successful chemotherapy treatment. She was a guest of Charles and Camilla in the royal box last year but pulled out at the last minute leaving William to attend solo. At the time it was understood the princess was trying to find the right balance as she made a full return to public-facing engagements following her cancer treatment.

Kate made her first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Healthcare worker found trying to sell Princess Kate's private medical records Read More: Beaming Kate takes carriage ride with William after Order of the Garter Service - with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor absent for the first time William and Kate rode in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla along the race course – a tradition dating back 200 years to the reign of George IV who made that first journey with the Duke of Wellington. The royal party were cheered as they travelled past the stands filled with racegoers waiting for the first race of the day. The prince and princess made a recent appearance with their children during the weekend’s Trooping the Colour ceremony and the couple were also part of Monday’s Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle. Prince George joined his siblings at the celebrations for the King’s official birthday on Saturday and his parents announced on Monday he will be attending Eton College in the autumn, following in the footsteps of his father. Charles and Camilla will have hopes of a Royal Ascot win when their horse Point of Law runs later in the Queen’s Vase. They saw their thoroughbred Reaching High well beaten on Royal Ascot’s opening day in the Ascot Stakes as thousands of racegoers cheered on their horses. Charles and Camilla took on the late Queen’s stable of horses and have become enthusiastic and passionate race horse owners and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot win in 2023 their thoroughbred Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes.

Kate wore a stylish vibrant yellow dress by Roksanda and a matching Jane Taylor hat with earrings that belonged to the late Queen. Picture: Alamy