Young royals George, Charlotte and Louis are seen embracing their mother as she completes the challenge to raise money for a cancer charity

Prince William is seen here hugging his wife following her completion of the Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: Instagram/Princeandprincessofwales

By Katy Dartford

The Princess of Wales has shared new photos of her family after she completed the Three Peaks Challenge.

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A week later, the Prince and Princess of Wales have posted photos capturing the moment she accomplished the challenge. In the photos, Kate can be seen giving William a huge hug, while another picture shows her holding hands with Prince Louis. She is also seen embracing Princess Charlotte, who has wrapped her arms around her mum. The final picture shows the whole family together, including Kate’s parents, as they pose for the camera.

Kate’s family all met her at the finish line after completing the endurance event for charity. Picture: Instagram/Princeandprincessofwales

In an Instagram post, she said: "This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge." "A huge thank you to everybody who supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity". The challenge covers 23 miles (37km) and 3,064 metres (10,052ft) of ascent, and she completed the challenge within the allotted 24 hours. Kate carried out the challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue.

Prince William congratulates Kate as she completes the challenge. Picture: Instagram/Princeandprincessofwales

In a moving statement posted on X last week, Kate revealed she took up the challenge "not simply as a physical endeavour" but to "give something back" and raise awareness of serious illness. Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024. She announced she was in remission in January 2025 and has been gradually returning to royal duties and international travel.

Kate climbed the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Instagram/Princeandprincessofwales

Kate embraces Princess Charlotte at the finish line. Picture: Instagram/Princeandprincessofwales

Pictured on the summit of Ben Nevis on Saturday evening, dressed in a cagoule, with a cap on and her hood up, and trekking poles on her back, she wrote: "I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back".