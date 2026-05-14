It was the Princess's first major overseas tour since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales

During her trip she visited different early years centres which adopt an innovative approach to early years education. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

The Princess of Wales has thanked the people of Reggio Emilia for a "deeply moving and unforgettable time” after her first overseas royal tour since her cancer diagnosis.

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Kate spent two days touring the Italian city of Reggio Emilia to learn about an innovative approach to childhood development. On her final day she visited a recycling centre and a nursery school specialising in outdoor education. She ended her stay by hosting a farmhouse lunch for some of the people she met. It was the Princess's first major overseas tour since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony. Read more: King warns of ‘a dangerous world’ as he meets Golders Green victims in the wake of antisemitic attacks Read more: Kate delights young Italian pupils as she joins them for outdoor lessons at pioneering nursery school

Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world.



I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me… pic.twitter.com/Dy7Q4wuQAc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2026

Kate spent two days touring the Italian city of Reggio Emilia to learn about an innovative approach to childhood development. Picture: PA

The future Queen will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue, the aide added. Picture: Getty

At the start of last year, Kate revealed she was in remission after chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer. An aide has described the trip as a “huge moment for the princess” who has experienced a cancer diagnosis and successful treatment since she travelled to America more than three years ago. The future Queen will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue, the aide added.

The Princess of Wales tried her hand at making fresh tortelli pasta, a typical dish from the Emilia-Romagna region. Picture: Alamy

In a message written by Kate and posted on her social media accounts, she said: “Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world. “I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the peopleof Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity. “Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing." She ended with words in Italian “Grazie di cuore” – Thank you with all my heart. The future queen received a rapturous welcome from Reggio Emilia’s residents on Wednesday when she arrived outside the town hall and was greeted by the mayor.

She ended with words in Italian “Grazie di cuore” – Thank you with all my heart. Picture: PA

She was later presented with the city’s highest honour in recognition of her work promoting the early years development of children. Early years has been central to her public work for more than a decade and the visit comes after Kate last week launched a new resource for people working with youngsters and their families, from her foundation. Kate travelled to Italy to learn first-hand about the Reggio Emilia Approach to early years development that that stresses the importance of parents, educators and the environment surrounding a young child. During her trip she visited different early years centres which adopt the approach to early years education.

During her trip she visited different early years centres which adopt the approach to early years education. . Picture: Getty