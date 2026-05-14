Kate thanks Italian people for ‘a deeply moving and unforgettable time' as she wraps up two-day visit
It was the Princess's first major overseas tour since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales
The Princess of Wales has thanked the people of Reggio Emilia for a "deeply moving and unforgettable time” after her first overseas royal tour since her cancer diagnosis.
Listen to this article
Kate spent two days touring the Italian city of Reggio Emilia to learn about an innovative approach to childhood development.
On her final day she visited a recycling centre and a nursery school specialising in outdoor education.
She ended her stay by hosting a farmhouse lunch for some of the people she met.
It was the Princess's first major overseas tour since December 2022 when she went to Boston in the US with the Prince of Wales for his Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
Read more: King warns of ‘a dangerous world’ as he meets Golders Green victims in the wake of antisemitic attacks
Read more: Kate delights young Italian pupils as she joins them for outdoor lessons at pioneering nursery school
Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2026
I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me… pic.twitter.com/Dy7Q4wuQAc
At the start of last year, Kate revealed she was in remission after chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer.
An aide has described the trip as a “huge moment for the princess” who has experienced a cancer diagnosis and successful treatment since she travelled to America more than three years ago.
The future Queen will take her early years crusade around the world to start a conversation about the issue, the aide added.
In a message written by Kate and posted on her social media accounts, she said: “Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world.
“I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the peopleof Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity.
“Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing."
She ended with words in Italian “Grazie di cuore” – Thank you with all my heart.
The future queen received a rapturous welcome from Reggio Emilia’s residents on Wednesday when she arrived outside the town hall and was greeted by the mayor.
She was later presented with the city’s highest honour in recognition of her work promoting the early years development of children.
Early years has been central to her public work for more than a decade and the visit comes after Kate last week launched a new resource for people working with youngsters and their families, from her foundation.
Kate travelled to Italy to learn first-hand about the Reggio Emilia Approach to early years development that that stresses the importance of parents, educators and the environment surrounding a young child.
During her trip she visited different early years centres which adopt the approach to early years education.
She began her final day visiting a public infant-toddler centre and nursery school in the city to learn more about Reggio Emilia’s early years education system and joined children at an outside activity.
The school places an emphasis on outdoor learning and environmental education and Kate talked to children and staff as they handled newts from a tank.
She paid tribute to broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough who recently celebrated his 100 birthday saying: “In most urban areas, even in central London, we have newts like this. It’s extraordinary, if you look and spend time, you realise how close it is to you.
“David Attenborough says you have to be able to experience nature in order to protect it – it’s so true.”
Kate ended her visit by taking on the role of a “rezdora” or housewife, making fresh tortelli pasta, a typical dish from the Emilia-Romagna region.
She kneaded flour, oil, salt and water in a large bowl with her hands and said: “When I do this at home it’s without a big bowl and it goes everywhere, it’s a good workout.”
The princess was visiting Agriturismo Al Vigneto, a farm-stay vineyard an hour’s drive from Reggio Emilia and she laughed when the handle fell off a pasta machine she used to roll the dough.
Chef Ivan Lampredi, guided Kate through the process and after she finished the task told her “You are hired.”
He said later: “I have shown many people how to do this exactly right and she was very good at it. She is a natural rezdora.”
Some of the people the princess has met over the past two days joined her forlunch at the farm including representatives from the Loris Malaguzzi centre for early years education, the nurseries, and the city of Reggio Emilia.