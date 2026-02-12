Action for Children staff member helps two children plant Kate's rose. The Princess of Wales has gifted a rose to a prison's mother and baby unit, where it was planted in the garden to mark a year since her visit. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales has given a rose to a prison's mother and baby unit, where it was planted in the garden to mark a year since her visit.

Action for Children, of which Kate is patron, said the "Catherine's Rose" was placed in its new home on Wednesday by a mother and child who met the princess at HMP Styal, a women's prison in Cheshire, last February, and staff from the charity. The floribunda rose, which was bred by Harkness Roses and will produce coral-pink blooms, was planted by the unit's pond. The charity, which runs the mother and baby service, said the princess had discussed the prospect of the rose, which was then in development, being given as a gift for the outside space while she was touring the unit.

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire. Picture: PA