The Princess of Wales has released a ‘deeply personal’ video marking her 44th birthday and saying she is ‘deeply grateful’ to be alive after her cancer treatment.

Kensington Palace released the video today which has a voiceover from the princess, and shows scenes of her enjoying a morning walking in the countryside near her Windsor home. Kate says in the video: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. “Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection.

The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.



“To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing. “I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. "For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. "Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. "To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal." The Princess visited Charing Cross Hospital yesterday alongside Prince William as the pair carried out their first royal engagement of 2026. This week marks one year since the future Queen confirmed she was in remission from cancer after months of treatment. Last year, the prince marked Kate’s 43rd birthday by making a public declaration of his love for his wife. Read more: Prince Harry 'unlikely to meet with King Charles' during Duke's UK visit Read more: Kate makes surprise appearance with William in show of support for NHS staff amid winter flu crisis

In a rare move, William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent 2024, which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer, praising her as “most incredible wife and mother”, and saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”. He said he and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were proud of her, adding “we love you”. The future king will likely issue a similar message from him and his children later today. During her hospital visit on Thursday, Kate spoke with volunteer Maureen Gilmour, 86, who helps patients during their chemotherapy, and was told that “people sit there for hours”. Kate replied, “I know”, before touching William on the arm and adding: “We know.”

