Kate reveals she is 'deeply grateful' to ‘discover what it means to be alive’ in deeply personal 44th birthday video
The Princess of Wales has released a ‘deeply personal’ video marking her 44th birthday and saying she is ‘deeply grateful’ to be alive after her cancer treatment.
Listen to this article
Kensington Palace released the video today which has a voiceover from the princess, and shows scenes of her enjoying a morning walking in the countryside near her Windsor home.
Kate says in the video: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration.
“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection.
The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2026
There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier,… pic.twitter.com/yZ3u6yLEe4
“To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing.
“I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.
"For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify.
"Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.
"To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal."
The Princess visited Charing Cross Hospital yesterday alongside Prince William as the pair carried out their first royal engagement of 2026.
This week marks one year since the future Queen confirmed she was in remission from cancer after months of treatment.
Last year, the prince marked Kate’s 43rd birthday by making a public declaration of his love for his wife.
Read more: Prince Harry 'unlikely to meet with King Charles' during Duke's UK visit
Read more: Kate makes surprise appearance with William in show of support for NHS staff amid winter flu crisis
In a rare move, William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent 2024, which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer, praising her as “most incredible wife and mother”, and saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”.
He said he and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were proud of her, adding “we love you”.
The future king will likely issue a similar message from him and his children later today.
During her hospital visit on Thursday, Kate spoke with volunteer Maureen Gilmour, 86, who helps patients during their chemotherapy, and was told that “people sit there for hours”.
Kate replied, “I know”, before touching William on the arm and adding: “We know.”
The princess had last been seen on Christmas Day when she joined William and their three children and the rest of the Firm for their traditional walk to church at Sandringham in Norfolk.
George is set to enter his teens in July when he celebrates his 13th birthday.
The prince is preparing to leave his prep school Lambrook, ready to start senior school in September, with Marlborough College and Eton thought to be among the contenders.
Kate has gradually increased her public engagements over the past year, returning to state banquets including the one hosted for US president Donald Trump at Windsor Castle.
She missed Royal Ascot as she sought the right balance in the wake of her cancer treatment, but attended the VE Day commemorations, Trooping the Colour and the annual Order of the Garter service, made a solo visit to a V&A storage facility in London and travelled to meet the bereaved families of the girls killed in the Southport attack.
She also debuted a new “bronde” look, stepping out with a blonder balayage in September.
Kate has yet to undertake an overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.
William is expected to travel to the US for the Fifa World Cup in July, around the same time as commemorations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, but it is not yet known whether the princess will join him.