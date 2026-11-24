'Cancer forces you to accept that life is not infinite': Princess of Wales speaks candidly about impact of her diagnosis
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The Princess of Wales has candidly described the profound effect her cancer diagnosis has had on her outlook on life, saying that it 'softens your heart' and made her accept that 'life is not infinite'.
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Kate, 44, said that her diagnosis gave her “the chance to explore what life looks like … beyond treatment”.
She described how the illness "changes your body" and "changes you physically."
"There’s a much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," she said.
“I think when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities… you know, when you’re faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite, and in those moments, yes, shift does happen. It does open you up."
Kensington Palace said that through this documentary, the princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.
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A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Set against the backdrop of the challenge itself, the princess reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys. Together, they explore the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person, and the people, places and experiences that can help us heal.”
Kate carried out the Three Peaks challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue.
The princess later made a donation to an 11-year-old wheelchair user she met while completing the challenge.
As she climbed Ben Nevis, she came across Ted Haslam, who was completing the same challenge with the help of his family and friends.
They were raising money for Molly Olly’s Wishes, a charity which supports children with serious illnesses.
And in September, Kate invited fellow Three Peaks Challenge adventurers for tea at Windsor Castle.
William and Kate recently completed the princess’s first long-haul foreign trip since her cancer diagnosis.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a trip to India to stage the Earthshot Prize.
On their last day, Kate comforted a grieving mother on a solo visit to a maternity hospital in Mumbai.
At their final engagement, the couple met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his private residence in New Delhi at the request of the British Government.
William has been estranged from his younger brother Harry, who moved back to the UK this summer, for several years and the rift shows no sign of abating.