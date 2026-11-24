The Princess of Wales has completed the Three Peaks challenge to raise money for the hospital which treated her for cancer. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales has candidly described the profound effect her cancer diagnosis has had on her outlook on life, saying that it 'softens your heart' and made her accept that 'life is not infinite'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate, 44, said that her diagnosis gave her “the chance to explore what life looks like … beyond treatment”. She described how the illness "changes your body" and "changes you physically." "There’s a much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," she said. “I think when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities… you know, when you’re faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite, and in those moments, yes, shift does happen. It does open you up." Kensington Palace said that through this documentary, the princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis. Read more: Trump faces backlash over Nvidia intervention, claiming loss of Jensen Huang's 'brain power' poses bigger threat than Chinese spy allegations Read more: Rishi Sunak says skin colour 'should not determine whether you belong in Britain' as he hits out at Suella Braverman in nationalism row

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai. Picture: Alamy