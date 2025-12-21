Kate donated the gift to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London

The Princess of Wales gifted a Christmas tree to the Royal Marsden Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales has sent a special Christmas gift to the hospital where she was treated for cancer.

Ahead of the big day next week, Kate, 43, donated a Christmas tree from her annual carol service to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. The tree was sent to the Sutton branch, which holds a special place in her heart after she was given preventative chemotherapy there by doctors following her cancer diagnosis in 2024. She announced earlier this year that she was in remission. Read more: Prince and Princess of Wales release adorable family photo for their 2025 Christmas card Read more: King ‘deeply touched’ by reaction to his message on cancer, palace says

The festive tree was specially decorated for Kate's Together at Christmas service held at Westminster Abbey on December 5. Expressing their thanks in a post on social media, staff at the hospital said: "Thank you to HRH The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden with HRH The Prince of Wales, for donating a majestic Christmas tree from the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service, held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month." The display is now on full view for visitotrs to see at the Oak Cancer Centre entrance at the Sutton branch. Kate made the gesture after she visited the Ever After Garden last Saturday - a memorial space located at the Royal Marsden's Chelsea site.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children look at messages on the Kindness Tree ahead of the the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy