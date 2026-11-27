The Princess of Wales has described how her cancer treatment was a 'lonely' journey while discussing the condition with fellow survivors.

The latest clip from the 30-minute film features Kate narrating over footage taken from inside a car travelling at night past road signs in western Scotland.

The documentary called Heal tells the princess’ personal story of dealing with cancer and in footage released earlier this week she opens up about how cancer has changed her, saying: “Once you experience something like that, it’s very hard to go back to the person you were before.”

Kate is featured in a clip from a new documentary telling a group of patients and survivors from the charity Shine Cancer Support “I haven’t really explored this outside my family walls”, as they sit round a table in a pub.

She says: “Navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road. But it’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone.

“You know, my illness has brought me alongside so many others navigating their own journeys too. This has become so much more than a personal or solitary experience but really a collective one.”

The clip then moves to Kate arriving at a pub in Richmond upon Thames, south-west London, last June and greeting the group from Shine Cancer Support and joining the discussions.

The princess tells them: “Genuinely meeting you all here today really means a lot to me because it’s just lovely to be able to share my personal experience, but also hear your stories and be able to connect with others who’ve gone through something similar.

“I haven’t really explored this outside my family walls, really. So thank you for allowing me the time to do that and the open space to explore that. I really appreciate it, so thank you.”

Kate revealed at the start of last year she was in remission after receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

She was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January 2024 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer and she was treated at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital.

The princess has been making a gradual return to full-time royal duties at home and overseas and earlier this month joined William in India for his Earthshot Prize environmental awards.

Ceinwen Giles, the co-founder of Shine Cancer Support and a cancer survivor, lightened the tone during the discussions: “I remember someone saying to me, ‘Oh, you can’t take cancer patients to the pub’. And I was like, ‘No. That’s where they want to go’.”

Joss Serraillier said: “You’re going through so much in terms of turning over the earth in who you are and what your identity is. You don’t get any help with that from doctors or the language that they use.

“There are no tools in the clinical settings to help with that.

“Finding language or finding other people, that community or art or something, these are the only tools we have, I think, to explain and exercise your uncertainty and become OK with it.”