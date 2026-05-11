The Princess of Wales has revealed that she has a new sporting obsession: the fast-growing racquet sport, padel.

Kate, 44, has added the new-fangled sport to her roster, telling a Buckingham Palace garden party guest that she plays the game with her parents.

Speaking to representatives from the Lawn Tennis Association on May 8, she asked: "Have you adopted padel? I love padel —it’s such a good game, such a great leveller for those who don’t play tennis."

She added: “It’s so sociable, and all generations can play — I play with my parents.”

Read More: Kate to return to international royal duties with first overseas trip since cancer battle

Read More: Richard Osman and Bill Bailey receive honours from Princess Royal at Windsor