Kate reveals new padel obsession as princess adds sport to her athletic roster
The Princess of Wales, 44, told an attendee at a Buckingham Palace garden party that she has taken up the popular sport
The Princess of Wales has revealed that she has a new sporting obsession: the fast-growing racquet sport, padel.
Listen to this article
Kate, 44, has added the new-fangled sport to her roster, telling a Buckingham Palace garden party guest that she plays the game with her parents.
Speaking to representatives from the Lawn Tennis Association on May 8, she asked: "Have you adopted padel? I love padel —it’s such a good game, such a great leveller for those who don’t play tennis."
She added: “It’s so sociable, and all generations can play — I play with my parents.”
Read More: Kate to return to international royal duties with first overseas trip since cancer battle
Read More: Richard Osman and Bill Bailey receive honours from Princess Royal at Windsor
The future Queen is known for her love of athletic activities.
She is a regular attendee at Wimbledon, captained her field hockey team at Marlborough College and is often seen at Twickenham for England rugby tests.
Kate is even known to have gotten the better of Prince William on the court, sources have claimed.
Former tennis star Rod Laver once revealed that when the Waleses face off, William struggles to beat his wife.
After joining the royal couple to watch tennis, Rod told reporters: “I’d met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her."