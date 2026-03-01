The Princess of Wales has shared a message in Welsh for the first time to celebrate St David’s Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Powys in Wales earlier this week, making an unscheduled stop to meet well-wishers standing in heavy rain in the town of Llanidloes.

Kensington Palace shared a special St David’s Day video message from Wiliam and Kate on Sunday, recorded earlier this week on the Windsor estate.

In the video message, which is spoken entirely in Welsh, Kate and William are wearing daffodils on their lapels – the national flower of Wales.

The prince says: “To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St David’s Day!”

Kate then adds: “Wales is very close to our hearts, and we look forward to every visit.

“It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people.

