The Princess of Wales stunned fans with her appearance at the Wimbledon queue today. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales delighted tennis fans who were queueing in the hope of securing a ticket to Wimbledon, as she stopped for a chat and even posed for selfies on her first outing to this year's tournament.

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Kate wore a blue linen suit as she spoke to hopeful attendees who have waited outside the famous sports ground since as early as 4am to gain access to the championships.

Kate took selfies with fans, then joined stewards to help take payment and hand out tickets. Picture: Alamy

The princess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, then joined stewards to help take payment and hand out tickets to lucky people who managed to gain entry after a long wait. Kate told two tennis fans to “have a great time” as she handed them a ticket on Thursday morning.

Kate stopped and chatted to fans in the queue and took selfies with them. Picture: getty

In the queue, she could be seen smiling and laughing as she greeted visitors and took pictures with them. Speaking to two excited children, she asked them if they were big tennis fans, to which they smiled and nodded.

The princess chatted and greeted tennis fans as she worked the Wimbledon queue. Picture: Alamy

One attendee congratulated the princess on her recent Three Peaks challenge. Kate also spoke to honorary stewards, who volunteer each year to manage the busy queue.

She spent some time speaking to members of the public on her first outing to the tournament this year. Picture: Alamy

Onlookers stopped to take pictures as Kate entered the grounds of the famous sports venue. The princess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and regularly attends Wimbledon.

Kate shares a joke with former tennis star Tim Henman. Picture: Alamy

Last year, she presented the men’s trophy to world number one Jannik Sinner after watching the singles final on Centre Court with the Prince of Wales. The princess was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and made her second public appearance following her diagnosis at the championships that year.

The princess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Picture: getty

She was greeted with cheers and applause as she and Princess Charlotte took their seats in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court. At the start of 2025, she confirmed she was free from the disease.

Kate looked radiant in a light blue linen suit. Picture: Alamy