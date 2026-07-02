Kate takes selfies and chats with tennis fans as she wows admirers with her first appearance at this year's Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales delighted tennis fans who were queueing in the hope of securing a ticket to Wimbledon, as she stopped for a chat and even posed for selfies on her first outing to this year's tournament.
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Kate wore a blue linen suit as she spoke to hopeful attendees who have waited outside the famous sports ground since as early as 4am to gain access to the championships.
The princess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, then joined stewards to help take payment and hand out tickets to lucky people who managed to gain entry after a long wait.
Kate told two tennis fans to “have a great time” as she handed them a ticket on Thursday morning.
In the queue, she could be seen smiling and laughing as she greeted visitors and took pictures with them.
Speaking to two excited children, she asked them if they were big tennis fans, to which they smiled and nodded.
One attendee congratulated the princess on her recent Three Peaks challenge.
Kate also spoke to honorary stewards, who volunteer each year to manage the busy queue.
Onlookers stopped to take pictures as Kate entered the grounds of the famous sports venue.
The princess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and regularly attends Wimbledon.
Last year, she presented the men’s trophy to world number one Jannik Sinner after watching the singles final on Centre Court with the Prince of Wales.
The princess was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and made her second public appearance following her diagnosis at the championships that year.
She was greeted with cheers and applause as she and Princess Charlotte took their seats in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court.
At the start of 2025, she confirmed she was free from the disease.
After entering the grounds, Kate was welcomed by a round of applause and cheers as she walked past Henman Hill. The princess waved at spectators.
She then entered Court 18 to watch Briton Arthur Fery play his second-round match against Finnish Otto Virtanen.
Kate sat alongside chairwoman of the AELTC Deborah Jevans, and former professional player Tim Henman.