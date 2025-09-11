The Princess of Wales speaks to children following a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The Princess of Wales visited a family-run weaving mill to highlight the heritage of the British textile industry and jobs in the creative industries.

Kate, 43, stayed at Suffolk Silk Mills in Sudbury for longer than had been timetabled, and afterwards took the time to speak to schoolchildren who had waited outside the business for her. She arrived at the mill’s car park in a dark blue Range Rover, with crowds on the pavement peering through a metal fence to catch a glimpse of her. Kate went inside the building and first went to the design department, asking designers about the different fabrics and collections. "It must be amazing seeing the artwork go onto fabrics," she said. Read more: Prince Harry ends UK visit with Diana tribute event following surprise reunion with King Read more: Princess Royal pays tribute to veteran, 106, as he receives British Empire Medal

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury. Picture: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

"Do you know which customers then take this design on? "It must be such a proud thing being able to see your artwork on the catwalk or in other people’s collections." She also spoke about how the staff got into the industry and their backgrounds. Kate asked: "Did you know these techniques were still being produced and the manufacturing side of things still happened here in the UK? "Because I think so much now is sent abroad and particularly this notion of fast fashion. "What’s so lovely about this is the fact there’s still that very hand-made, artisan, it’s still very much celebrated." She later went downstairs and was shown how a loom works, pressing a button to start the machine and see it in action.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury. Picture: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

In a later conversation, with a fabric inspector at the business, Kate said: "One of the things I’m really keen to do is support the creative industries and actually showcase how many amazing job opportunities there are for young people within manufacturing." At the end of the visit, Kate was given a boxed gift of some fabric from the business, then posed for a group photo with staff. Her Range Rover was waiting for her, ready for her to leave, but Kate looked towards the crowds at the fence. She spoke to an aide before walking out of the car park to speak to some of the well-wishers who had been waiting on the pavement, the other side of the metal fence. Kate spoke to a group of children from St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury, telling them: "Thank you for waiting, I saw you when I came out." She asked what school year they were in, and if it was nice being back at school.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury. Picture: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire