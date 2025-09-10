The Princess Royal presenting 106-year-old veteran Norman Irwin with his British Empire Medal (BEM) before attending the annual garden party at Hillsborough Castle during her visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The Princess Royal has paid tribute to a 106-year-old military veteran as she presented him with the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anne attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down during a visit to Northern Ireland. Norman Irwin is the oldest person to be presented with a BEM for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine, Co Londonderry. Mr Irwin expressed his gratitude at having had the opportunity to meet the royal visitor and receiving the medal after years of service to his local community. He has been involved in a cross-community club for retirees during the last few decades. Mr Irwin was introduced to Anne upon her entry into the Red Room at the castle. Read more: Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House to meet the King after more than a year of separation Read more: Prince William jokes about late Queen's passion for horses as third anniversary of her death is marked

The Princess Royal attends the annual garden party at Hillsborough Castle during her visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Anne told him: "Thank you for telling your story and thank you for helping other people and being the founding member of REME (the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers)." Mr Irwin is the only living founder member of the organisation. He joined the Coleraine battery in 1939, before the outbreak of the Second World War, then served throughout the war, being transferred from the battery to join REME upon its formation. He was originally a factory apprentice before the Second World War broke out. He joined the Army and was deployed to Egypt to protect the Suez Canal from German attack.

106-year-old veteran Norman Irwin after receiving his British Empire Medal (BEM) from the Princess Royal at Hillsborough Castle during her visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Norman’s son, David; daughter-in-law, Peggy; grandson, Chris; and granddaughter-in-law, Chloe; joined him as he was awarded his BEM. Son David said: "He did so much for his country during the war as so many people did, and it’s so amazing to see him getting this award. "I’m incredibly proud being here today. He’s such an amazing man, very cheeky, and he has done so much throughout his life. This is a really touching, really heartfelt moment. "He is amazing. He’s an incredible man. He’s 106 and he’s still as sprightly as a 70-year-old. "He’s got such a zest for life, and hopefully I’ve got his genes as well.

Northen Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn introduces The Princess Royal to guests as she attends the annual garden party at Hillsborough Castle during her visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy