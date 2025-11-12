Anne stood solemnly as she joined Singaporean and British veterans in a minute’s silence at the Kranji War Cemetery

The Princess Royal, President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, lays a wreath during Service of Remembrance at the Kranji War Cemetery. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The Princess Royal has laid a wreath at a memorial for Commonwealth casualties in a sombre moment during her visit to Singapore.

Anne stood solemnly as she joined Singaporean and British veterans in a minute’s silence at the Kranji War Cemetery in the Asian city-state on Wednesday before it began to pour with rain. The princess, who is the president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), which manages the cemetery, has begun a two-day visit to the island country to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore. Peter Hudson, vice chairman of the CWGC, greeted Anne when she arrived at the cemetery before she walked up the hill towards the memorial surrounded with wreaths from the recent VJ Day service. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's name set to change again after Palace review Read more: Princess Beatrice makes first UK charity appearance since Andrew stripped of Prince title

The Princess Royal, President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, lays a wreath on the grave of his relative, Midshipman James Bremridge as part of the two-day visit to Singapore. Picture: Alamy

Bagpipes were being played as the princess, who wore a beige jacket, trousers and a blue shirt with a poppy brooch pinned to her lapel, spoke to staff from the CWGC. At the start of a short service, Colonel Eddie Maskell-Pedersen, UK defence advisor to Singapore, said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are honoured to have the Princess Royal join us today.” He added that it had been a “wonderful year” for the relationship between the UK and Singapore. An extract from For the Fallen was read aloud by Commander Tim Curnock from the British Royal Navy, before the veterans said in union: “We will remember them.” Anne stood for a minute’s silence while clutching a beige bag to her side.

The Princess Royal, President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, lays a wreath on the grave of his relative, Midshipman James Bremridge. Picture: Alamy

The princess then took a poppy wreath in both of her hands and placed it in front of the Kranji War Memorial before she took two steps back and nodded. The president of the Singapore Armed Veteran’s League and the president of the veterans’ charity Sandbag were also invited to place wreaths on the ground. The piper, who stood at the top of the cemetery overlooking the rows of headstones, saluted after the princess briefly spoke to him. The cemetery is the final resting place of 4,461 Commonwealth casualties of the Second World War. Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence, who is accompanying her on the trip, laid a wreath on the grave of his relative Midshipman James Bremridge, who died aged 18.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during a tour of HMS Spey. Picture: Alamy