Catherine laid a touching handwritten note to the fallen and a wreath during the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

Catherine laid a touching handwritten note to the fallen and a wreath during the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The Princess of Wales has led a moving Armistice Day service as Britain fell silent in memory of those who gave their lives in conflict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Catherine laid a touching handwritten note to the fallen and a wreath during the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire this morning. The royal wrote: "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine."

The Princess of Wales attends an Armistice Day service at The National Memorial Arboretum. Picture: Getty

Kate handwritten note read "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them. Catherine.". Picture: Getty

Catherine placed the tribute on the Armed Forces Memorial and listened as a new work by its 'Poet in Residence', Arji Manuelpillai - 'A Sonnet For Us All' was read out at the service. The princess, wearing a black hat and long coat two poppies on the lapel, took part in the traditional two minute silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month. Memorial services are being held across the country as millions pay their respects to those who fought and died for their country in the war.

Catherine placed the tribute on the Armed Forces Memorial and listened as a new work by its 'Poet in Residence', Arji Manuelpillai - 'A Sonnet For Us All' was read out at the service. Picture: Getty

Members of the public during the Armistice Day event in the Garden of Remembrance at the Scott Monument, in Princes St Gardens, Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

After laying the wreath, Catherine was invited to view newly-dedicated names on the war memorial and meet veterans in attendance. Her husband, the Prince of Wales, is also taking part in events virtually. William recorded a special video message for the Royal British Legion's "Remembrance Assembly", an event which brought together young people aged 9-14 in schools, libraries, home education and other learning settings across the UK. In his video message, the heir to the throne says: "Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect – it is a reminder that Remembrance is for everyone. "When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way. We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It's not just about the past - it's about shaping who we become in the future. "Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience, and responsibility. And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, 'Thank you. We have not forgotten, and we will not forget.'

Armistice: Standing With Giants installation at Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson. 1,475 life sized silhouettes representing those who fell at D-Day. Picture: LBC

Queen Camilla attended a service at London Paddington train station as part of the Great Western Railway 'Poppies to Paddington' event to mark Armistice Day. Picture: Alamy