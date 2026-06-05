The Princess of Wales joined in a hospital cancer ward celebration for a mother who completed her chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales hugs Claire Lorente, 30, after she rang the bell marking the end of her treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

This is the heartwarming moment the Princess of Wales hugs a mother at the end of her chemotherapy treatment and asks her young son "isn't mummy brave?"

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Kate joined family and staff at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester in congratulating Claire Lorente, 30, who traditionally rang a bell on the unit to mark the emotional occasion. The ceremony came as welcome surprise for patient Ms Lorente, her partner Pablo and son Enzo as the Royal visited to see the wide range of holistic care available at The Christie. During the exchange, Kate hugged Ms Lorente and told her: "Well done you. What a journey. It’s been a tough one, yeah? "You have done brilliantly. Well done." Read more: Photo of Kate and children captivated by VE Day flypast among those up for prestigious award Read more: King, Queen and Kate mark 125 years of Cancer Research UK with reception

The Princess of Wales during the visit. Picture: PA

She also embraced Pablo and said: "Well done. It’s just as hard for the family and loved ones." Kate said to Enzo: "Isn’t mummy brave?" She then joined well-wishers in encouraging a tearful Ms Lorente to ring the bell as she said: "You can do it." The Christie is one of Europe’s leading cancer centres, looking after more than 60,000 patients a year, and serves a population of 3.2 million people from Greater Manchester and the surrounding areas. The princess joined in an art session with six patients who regularly use creative expression to aid their recovery. Resident artist Patricia Mountfield told her: "It can be very isolating for some people. We have patients who come in and forget about everything while they are in here." Kate responded: "It changes you in so many ways physically but also emotionally and psychologically, and actually finding ways to express that and to explore that is quite difficult.

"To do this in a clinical setting is really important." One patient, named Andi, said: "It's been a lifeline for me. I have come in for my fix! I didn’t think something so good could come out of having breast cancer and it’s amazing to find this family, this community. "It really helps me going forward. I’m not naturally talented but I’m evolving." Kate replied: "It’s great this opportunity is here." She then moved to the adjoining wellbeing garden where patients and staff can take a moment to pause and reflect. The princess also spoke to patients undergoing chemotherapy at the hospital’s Oak Road Treatment Centre, as well as ten-year-old Ruby Day who is receiving treatment for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. It comes after she revealed at the start of last year she was in remission after receiving chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Princess of Wales during the visit. Picture: Alamy

Roger Spencer, chief executive of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales. "Having cancer affects every area of someone’s life, and we’re proud to have a person-centred approach to care that focuses on the individual, and not just their diagnosis. "Our art room, complementary therapy service and TYA unit mean so much to people here, and it was an honour to introduce the princess to the patients and staff involved." Following the visit, Kate posted on social media: "Thank you to everyone at The Christie for such a moving visit today. "Meeting patients, families and staff was a powerful reminder that healing is about so much more than treatment alone.

Highlighting the healing power of holistic approaches alongside clinical care for people living with and beyond cancer at @TheChristieNHS in Manchester 🐝 pic.twitter.com/r8uMkdSJmn — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2026