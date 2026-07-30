The princess is often praised for her elegant and brightly coloured ensembles, having turned heads at Royal Ascot this year when she wore a bold yellow outfit paired with a matching hat

The Princess of Wales on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Princess of Wales has claimed the top place as one of Britain’s best dressed for 2026.

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The 44-year-old was named on the list compiled by fashion and lifestyle magazine Tatler, alongside the brother of popstar Dua Lipa and Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd. Kate, who previously topped Tatler’s list in 2022, was praised by the magazine for her return to the spotlight after taking a break from royal duties in 2024 due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment. The publication noted that Kate is “back to health – and back to being a Brit-fashion heroine”, hailing her as “Britain’s chicest figure” whose fashion choices “light up royal occasions”. The princess is often praised for her elegant and brightly coloured ensembles, having turned heads at Royal Ascot this year when she wore a bold yellow outfit paired with a matching hat. Kate also opted for a sophisticated grass-green dress during the Wimbledon final earlier this month, as well as a timeless baby blue frock whilst attending Trooping the Colour in June. Read More: Meghan shares summer holiday snaps as Prince Harry and kids 'visit Princess Diana’s childhood home' Read More: William says wildfires raging across Europe are 'stark reminder' of challenges posed by 'increasingly extreme climate'

The Princess of Wales presenting the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

The highest placed man on the list was actor Edward Bluemel, who is known for roles in TV shows such as Killing Eve and My Lady Jane – and is teed up to star as Hercule Poirot in an upcoming drama about the famous detective. The 33-year-old came in fourth place, with Tatler noting he is “set to be the youngest (possibly handsomest) Hercule Poirot ever” and praising his 90s-inspired “London cool-boy look”. He was joined at the top of the list by doctor and health-content creator Dr Raj Arora, who was second and was described as making “medical scrubs look chic”. In third was British athlete Temi Ojora, who Tatler said “applies a champion’s mindset to her wardrobe” with “TikTok-approved Y2K ensembles” as well as “the cutest coveted handbags”. Gjin Lipa, whose older sister is chart-topper Dua, placed fifth on the list for his appearance in “skater tees and leather” at the Brit Awards afterparty in February, with Tatler questioning whether he is bringing “swag” back.

British actress Hannah Dodd at the World premiere of Bridgerton Season 4. Picture: Getty

Gjin Lipa DJing the Warner Music & Hennessy BRIT Awards in February. Picture: Getty