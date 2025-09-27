The Princess of Wales has shared a personal message wishing England’s women’s rugby team luck ahead of their Rugby World Cup final clash at Twickenham.

Her words of support were posted alongside a playful photo of Kate wearing a sparkly cowboy hat with members of the squad during England’s match against Australia earlier this month.

In her message, the Princess wrote: “Good luck, England! Wishing the very best of luck to the Red Roses in their Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you!”

The Red Roses, ranked number one in the world after an extraordinary 32-match winning streak, will face Canada in Saturday’s final. Kick-off is at 4pm.

Led by captain Zoe Aldcroft, England enter the match as strong favourites.

Read more: Ex-England rugby player almost three times over drink drive limit when swept to death during storm

Read more: England through to Women's Rugby World Cup final with 35-17 win against France