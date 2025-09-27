'We’re so proud of you': Princess of Wales wish Women's rugby team good luck ahead of World Cup final
England are the favourite to win after an extraordinary 32-match winning streak
The Princess of Wales has shared a personal message wishing England’s women’s rugby team luck ahead of their Rugby World Cup final clash at Twickenham.
Her words of support were posted alongside a playful photo of Kate wearing a sparkly cowboy hat with members of the squad during England’s match against Australia earlier this month.
In her message, the Princess wrote: “Good luck, England! Wishing the very best of luck to the Red Roses in their Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you!”
The Red Roses, ranked number one in the world after an extraordinary 32-match winning streak, will face Canada in Saturday’s final. Kick-off is at 4pm.
Led by captain Zoe Aldcroft, England enter the match as strong favourites.
Their opponents, Canada, have exceeded expectations throughout the tournament but arrive at Twickenham as underdogs.
The team, which is semi-professional, was forced to crowdfund nearly a third of its World Cup campaign budget.
The King also sent his best wishes to both sides, writing: “Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud.”
Saturday’s final has sold out, with the 82,000 strong crowd set to make history as the biggest ever for women's rugby.
Earlier this week, England booked their place in a seventh successive Women's Rugby World Cup final with a gutsy 35-17 victory over a stubborn French side.
England have played in eight World Cup finals, winning in 1994 and again in 2014 against their upcoming rivals Canada.